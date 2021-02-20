Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,115,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.04% of Flex worth $901,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $68,123,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $13,915,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $12,610,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,043 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

