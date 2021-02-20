Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.25% of NICE worth $1,106,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $248.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $288.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.54.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.