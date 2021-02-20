Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,664 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $937,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,334,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

