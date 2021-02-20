Fmr LLC Purchases 1,123,110 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Mondelez International worth $1,110,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock valued at $127,059,891. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.