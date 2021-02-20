Fmr LLC Purchases 201,127 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 12.09% of Amdocs worth $1,124,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $214,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

