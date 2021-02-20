Fmr LLC Purchases 26,913 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.59% of ANSYS worth $1,122,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $395.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average is $340.04. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $9,316,461. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.