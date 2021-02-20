Fmr LLC Purchases 301,966 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,581,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,966 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.21% of Clarivate worth $938,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Clarivate stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

