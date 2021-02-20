Fmr LLC Purchases New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,844,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 43.48% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $3,409,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

QuantumScape stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.