Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.31% of KLA worth $923,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,706.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $330.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.95. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.