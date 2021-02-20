Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,665 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Generac worth $815,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $363.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $363.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

