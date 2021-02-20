Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,477 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $943,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $264.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.50. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

