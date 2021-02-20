Fmr LLC Sells 1,863,408 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,672,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863,408 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 14.09% of Genpact worth $1,103,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 440.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 224,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 66.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 420,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2,295.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NYSE:G opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

