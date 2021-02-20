Fmr LLC Sells 275,434 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,434 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 12.25% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,041,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.