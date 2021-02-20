Fmr LLC Sells 2,861,943 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,067,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861,943 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.42% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,072,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

PTON stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.