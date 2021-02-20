Fmr LLC Sells 986,902 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,902 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Bilibili worth $925,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 12.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $143.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.