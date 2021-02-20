FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.96 or 0.00773182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00040229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.17 or 0.04625701 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

