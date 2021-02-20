FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0448 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, FOAM has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $53,053.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

