Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

F stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

