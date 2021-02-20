Fosun International Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

