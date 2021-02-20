Fountain Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $8,694.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

