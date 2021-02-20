Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Shares Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 2,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 24,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 323,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 120,628 shares in the last quarter.

