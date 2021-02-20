Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 310 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.