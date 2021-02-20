Frax Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Frax has a total market cap of $93.54 million and $11.04 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.57 or 0.00496717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065211 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00077019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.55 or 0.00398609 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 92,672,566 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

