Frax Share Achieves Market Cap of $72.90 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $11.12 or 0.00019602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $72.90 million and approximately $28.01 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.00486307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00401113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,845,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,553,793 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax Share

