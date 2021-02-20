Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 89,211 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock worth $25,520,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -416.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.