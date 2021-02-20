Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $843,546.86

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $843,546.86 and $76,687.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,072,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

