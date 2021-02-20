FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $17,368,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

