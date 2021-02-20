FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
