FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Head-To-Head Survey

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.1%. FS KKR Capital pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares FS KKR Capital and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 2.94 $246.00 million $3.20 5.79 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 6 0 0 1.75 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.61%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt securities of MLPs and MLP related entities, as well as in dividend paying growth stocks of other energy and energy utilities companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Alerian MLP Total Return Index, and Wells Fargo Midstream MLP Total Return Index. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was formed on October 15, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

