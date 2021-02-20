FSBT API Token (FSBT) Hits Market Cap of $62,719.80

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $62,719.80 and approximately $9.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00826355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00038664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.14 or 0.04899867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018412 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.