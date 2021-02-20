FTX Token (FTT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.33 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $171.33 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $32.52 or 0.00057504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00787171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.96 or 0.04670558 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00033055 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

