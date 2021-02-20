FUD.finance (FUD) Trading Up 86.1% Over Last Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $679,417.77 and approximately $45,438.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for $29.18 or 0.00052036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 86.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.57 or 0.00496717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065211 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00077019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.55 or 0.00398609 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,281 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

