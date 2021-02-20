FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.59

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.59 and traded as high as $60.50. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 12,567 shares changing hands.

FUJIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

