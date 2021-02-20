Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $948,205.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $948,205.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,895.53 or 0.99488508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,913,320 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

