Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $948,205.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $948,205.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,895.53 or 0.99488508 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00041023 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006166 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00132801 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009437 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
