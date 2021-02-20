Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Up 1%

Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 20,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 27,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.