FunFair Price Reaches $0.0330 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $215.87 million and $5.61 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.00778604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00037519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00056143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.99 or 0.04626383 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.