Fusion One Day Volume Reaches $26.82 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $39.41 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.25 or 1.00064423 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,735,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,165,977 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

