FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $18,246.23 and $2,911.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00074201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010241 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

