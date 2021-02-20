FuzeX Hits One Day Volume of $63.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $423,269.49 and approximately $63.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

