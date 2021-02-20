FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,237,743.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

