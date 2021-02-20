Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Hits $8.16 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $691,567.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 144.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00477814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00081842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00410690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,581,216 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

