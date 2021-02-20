G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.51

Shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.51 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.53). G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.51), with a volume of 2,872,425 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.51.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

