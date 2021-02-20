Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Cohen & Steers worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after buying an additional 70,011 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.