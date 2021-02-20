Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,952 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

AIG stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.