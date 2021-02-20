Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 59,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock worth $55,203,867. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.