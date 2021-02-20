Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Lindsay worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lindsay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lindsay by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lindsay by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $165.68 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $166.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

