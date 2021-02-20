Gaia’s (GAIA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Gaia stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 million, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gaia by 318.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

