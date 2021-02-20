Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.81

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.81 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 150,038 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market cap of £148.81 million and a P/E ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.81.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

