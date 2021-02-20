Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $111.36 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

