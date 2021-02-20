Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Endurance International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 144,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

