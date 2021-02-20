Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of Graham worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graham by 8,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Graham by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graham by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,660.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:GHC opened at $608.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.42. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $617.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

